Monet painting to be exhibited at Blackpool’s Grundy Art Gallery

A Monet masterpiece from the National Gallery is to be exhibited at Blackpool’s Grundy Art Gallery.

The Petit Bras of the Seine at Argenteuil, painted in 1872, will be displayed at Grundy Art Gallery from March 28 to 13 June 13, 2026.

It will be only the second time the artwork has left the London collection in 20 years.

The Petit Bras of the Seine at Argenteuil was painted in 1872 | The National Gallery

Blackpool was chosen as one of four locations from more than 30 museums and galleries that submitted an application to be part of The National Gallery Masterpiece Tour 2025-27.

Coun Lynn Williams, Blackpool Council Leader and Chair of Grundy’s steering committee said: “It is fantastic news that the Grundy Art Gallery has been selected for The National Gallery Masterpiece Tour.

“This is another example of how the Grundy is being recognised for the ambition and quality of its work and evidence of how Blackpool is being positively represented on a national and international stage.

“I am delighted that Blackpool residents will get an opportunity to experience art of such significance on their doorstep and that visitors to the town will have such an exciting arts and culture offer to explore.”

This project will also see Grundy Art Gallery host other artworks in the future of art historical and art world significance from The National Gallery Collection.

A schools’ exhibition will follow workshops inspired by Monet’s painting.

Grundy will also use its pARTnership programme to engage adults with learning disabilities in creative activities linked to the exhibition.

Alexandra Kavanagh, Head of National Touring Exhibitions, commented: “National touring exhibitions are very important to the National Gallery and partnering with Grundy Art Gallery on the Masterpiece Tour does so much more than bring beloved paintings from the collection to other places in the UK - it will connect people and artists in the Northwest with paintings that belong to us all, and allow us to learn and expand our own practices and interpretations through the creativity of our partner, their contemporary programme and their communities.”

Since its inception in 2014, The National Gallery Masterpiece Tour has reached 400,953 people across the UK.

Its National Touring programme, including The National Gallery Masterpiece Tour and other travelling exhibitions, has now reached 1,467,618 people since 2014.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sharing the collection this exhibition partnership offers four UK museums, galleries and art centres outside of London the opportunity to work with the National Gallery for three years and display three major artworks from the collection.

The painting will be displayed at Grundy Art Gallery from March 28 to 13 June 13, 2026 | Jonathan Lynch

National Gallery Director Sir Gabriele Finaldi said: “The National Gallery’s collection belongs to all of us. It is part of our duty and our honour to look after these paintings and to bring them to where people are, not just expect them to come to us.

“Partnering on touring exhibitions does so much more than bring beloved paintings from the collection to other places in the UK - it supports the whole country's cultural ecosystem, connects people with paintings that belong to us all, and allows us to learn and expand our own practices and interpretations through the creativity of our partner organisations and their communities.

“That over one million people have visited these exhibitions in the last decade proves the desire to engage with our collection is growing, and we look forward to welcoming the next million visitors across the UK.”

The other organisations that will be taking part in The National Gallery Masterpiece Tour 2025-2027 are the Sainsbury Centre, Norwich; South Shields Museum and Art Gallery; and Ferens Art Gallery, Hull.