MoJ responds to rumours that ex-Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley has been released from prison
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Government Deprtment quashed the reports and said the businessman, of Thornton Cleveleys, remained in custody and was still serving his sentence for complex fraud offences.
It followed reports that he had been released already, despite the length of his prison term.
Pilley, who was chairman of BES Utilities and was also chairman of Fleetwood Town FC, was jailed at Preston Crown Court on July 4, 2023.
He was found guilty, after a lengthy trial, of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.
A Trading Standards investigation found Pilley mis-sold gas and electricity contracts and posted fake customer comments on websites.
He resigned as chairman and club director of the League One side following his conviction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.