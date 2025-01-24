Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Justice has commented in rumours that ex-football boss Andy Pilley has been released early from his 13 year prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government Deprtment quashed the reports and said the businessman, of Thornton Cleveleys, remained in custody and was still serving his sentence for complex fraud offences.

It followed reports that he had been released already, despite the length of his prison term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MoJ has commented on reports that Andy Pilley had been released from prison | National World

Pilley, who was chairman of BES Utilities and was also chairman of Fleetwood Town FC, was jailed at Preston Crown Court on July 4, 2023.

He was found guilty, after a lengthy trial, of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

A Trading Standards investigation found Pilley mis-sold gas and electricity contracts and posted fake customer comments on websites.

He resigned as chairman and club director of the League One side following his conviction.