MoJ responds to rumours that ex-Fleetwood Town boss Andy Pilley has been released from prison

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:11 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 17:05 GMT
The Ministry of Justice has commented in rumours that ex-football boss Andy Pilley has been released early from his 13 year prison sentence.

The Government Deprtment quashed the reports and said the businessman, of Thornton Cleveleys, remained in custody and was still serving his sentence for complex fraud offences.

It followed reports that he had been released already, despite the length of his prison term.

The MoJ has commented on reports that Andy Pilley had been released from prison
The MoJ has commented on reports that Andy Pilley had been released from prison | National World

Pilley, who was chairman of BES Utilities and was also chairman of Fleetwood Town FC, was jailed at Preston Crown Court on July 4, 2023.

He was found guilty, after a lengthy trial, of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

A Trading Standards investigation found Pilley mis-sold gas and electricity contracts and posted fake customer comments on websites.

He resigned as chairman and club director of the League One side following his conviction.

