The M6 will see moderate delays at the end of this month as it closes for for maintenance work.

The M6 will close between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) from 9pm on October 31 to 5am November 2 between.

The M6 will see moderate delays at the end of this month | Google / PA

The motorway will then close again between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 28 (Leyland) from 9pm on November 3 to 6am on November 5.

The closures are scheduled to take place to allow National Highways to carry out maintenance work on the carriageway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.