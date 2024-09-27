Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is set to experience a mixture of sunny spells and rain this weekend.

Friday and Saturday will see generally drier weather develop for much of the UK, including Blackpool.

This will coincide with a drop in temperatures as a northerly airflow develops and could introduce widespread frost on Friday night.

While Sunday will start dry and fine for many, further wind and rain will move in from the southwest.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “After a drier interlude for many on Friday, Saturday and early Sunday, attention shifts to a deep area of low pressure to the southwest which will bring rain and strong winds to parts of the UK, potentially impactful for some.”

Full weather forecast for Blackpool:

Saturday, September 28

A showery day. These perhaps merging into longer spells of rain, but some bright spells are still possible in between.

Temperatures remaining below the seasonal average.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Sunday, September 29

Fine start to Sunday but cloud building as it turns wetter and windier.

Heavy showers forecast at 4pm.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Monday, September 30

Light rain forecast throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Tuesday, October 1

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Wednesday, October 2

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 7C.

Thursday, October 3

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Friday, October 4

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 11C.