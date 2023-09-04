News you can trust since 1873
Missing woman who travelled to Blackpool has not been seen for two days

Concern is growing for a missing woman who has not been seen for two days after travelling to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST

Kelly Poole is missing from Dudley but travelled to Blackpool on Saturday (September 2).

Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned about her” and launched an appeal for information.

The 43-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins tall, with shoulder-length mousy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Poole’s whereabouts should call police on 101 or email [email protected].

Call 999 for immediate sightings.