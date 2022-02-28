Amanda Donnan was last seen on the Promenade near the New Royal Windsor Hotel after being dropped off by a relative on Monday, February 7.

It is thought the 42-year-old is with her partner Anthony Smith, police said,

"We shared an appeal over the weekend for Amanda for colleagues in Staffordshire, but we are now leading on enquiries to find her," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Amanda is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of very slim build, with blue eyes and beach blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a grey jumper and was wrapped in a grey blanket.

Anthony is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with a shaved head that is starting to grow out, unshaven facial stubble and missing teeth.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.

Anyone who sees either of them should contact the police by calling 101, quoting log number 0604 of February 24.

