Emma Lawler was seen in the Kincraig Road area of Blackpool on Wednesday (July 27).

The 35-year-old is described as white, 4ft 9in tall, of thin build with dark brown hair.

She has a Chinese symbol tattooed on her back and was last seen wearing a white tracksuit, pink trainers and bag.

Police said Emma has links to Blackpool, Bispham, Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

Anyone with information should call 10, quoting log number 0482 of July 27.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.