Missing woman last seen five days ago has links to Preston, Blackpool and Burnley
Theresa Fitzpatrick was last seen in Burnley at 6.50am on Thursday, but she is now believed to be in the Preston area.
The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair.
She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey top, a grey body warmer and carrying a white bag.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries ever since she was reported missing to us, we are now in a position to ask for your help.
“For immediate sightings of Theresa, please call 999.”
If you have any information about her whereabouts call 101, quoting log number 16 of May 10.