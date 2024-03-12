Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheree, whose last name was not disclosed by police, was last seen at Manchester Oxford Road railway station at around 1.30pm on Monday.

The 40-year-old is believed to have boarded a train to Blackpool.

Sheree was last seen at Manchester Oxford Road railway station (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Sheree and want to make sure she is safe and well."

Sheree is described as a black female, 5ft 2in tall and of a slim build.

The 40-year-old is believed to have boarded a train to Blackpool (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

She has long plaited black hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been urged to call GMP on 0161 856 4227, quoting log number 2705 of March 11, 2024.