Missing woman believed to have boarded train to Blackpool at Manchester Oxford Road railway station
Sheree, whose last name was not disclosed by police, was last seen at Manchester Oxford Road railway station at around 1.30pm on Monday.
The 40-year-old is believed to have boarded a train to Blackpool.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Sheree and want to make sure she is safe and well."
Sheree is described as a black female, 5ft 2in tall and of a slim build.
She has long plaited black hair and wears glasses.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been urged to call GMP on 0161 856 4227, quoting log number 2705 of March 11, 2024.
Always call 999 in an emergency.