Missing woman, 89, last seen on Blackpool Road in Preston has links to Poulton

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:35 BST
Concern is growing for a missing 89-year-old woman from Lancashire who “may appear to be confused”.

Audrey Field was last seen on Blackpool Road in Preston.

The 89-year old is described as 4ft 10in tall, with short grey hair.

Audrey Field was last seen on Blackpool Road in Preston | Lancashire Police

Audrey was last seen wearing a dark coat with a red fleece lining. She also had a brown walking stick.

She has links to Preston, in particular the Haslam Park area, and Poulton.

Lancashire Police said she “may appear to be confused”.

A spokesman for the force added: “If you see Audrey, please call 999.

“If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please contact 101.”

