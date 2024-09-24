Missing woman, 89, last seen on Blackpool Road in Preston has links to Poulton
Audrey Field was last seen on Blackpool Road in Preston.
The 89-year old is described as 4ft 10in tall, with short grey hair.
Audrey was last seen wearing a dark coat with a red fleece lining. She also had a brown walking stick.
She has links to Preston, in particular the Haslam Park area, and Poulton.
Lancashire Police said she “may appear to be confused”.
A spokesman for the force added: “If you see Audrey, please call 999.
“If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please contact 101.”
