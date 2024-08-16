Missing woman, 82, last seen near Blackpool Model Village and Gardens found 'safe and well'
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An urgent appeal was been launched to find a missing 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Blackpool.
Kath Peck was reported missing after last seen at the Blackpool Model Village and Gardens on East Park Drive shortly after 1pm on Friday.
Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for welfare and launched an urgent appeal for information.
Later that day, officers confirmed the 82-year-old had been found “safe and well”.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We asked for help earlier today to find Kath Peck after she went missing in Blackpool and we are really pleased to say she's now been found safe and well.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.