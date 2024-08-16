Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent appeal was been launched to find a missing 82-year-old woman who was last seen in Blackpool.

Kath Peck was reported missing after last seen at the Blackpool Model Village and Gardens on East Park Drive shortly after 1pm on Friday.

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for welfare and launched an urgent appeal for information.

Kath Peck has been found safe and well | Lancashire Police

Later that day, officers confirmed the 82-year-old had been found “safe and well”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We asked for help earlier today to find Kath Peck after she went missing in Blackpool and we are really pleased to say she's now been found safe and well.

“Many thanks to everyone who helped by sharing our appeal.”