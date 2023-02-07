Evie Lin Barrington was reported missing after she was last seen at her home address in the Anchorsholme area on Tuesday morning (February 7).

Police said they were “extremely concerned” about the 13-year-old and launched a public appeal for information.

But later in the day, officers confirmed the 13-year-old had been found

A missing 13-year-old girl was found in Blackpool following a public appeal

“Earlier today we appealed for information to find Evie, 13, reported missing from Thornton,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thankfully she was found this afternoon safe and well in Blackpool.

