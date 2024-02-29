Missing teenage girl, 17, last seen seven days ago has links to Blackpool
Missing teenage girl, 17, last seen seven days ago has links to Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grace has been missing from Newtown since February 22.
The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 10ns tall, of slim build, with dyed blonde shoulder-length hair.
She has links to Blackpool and Manchester.
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you have seen or spoken with Grace, please let us know.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 or report it online HERE quoting reference number 329 of February 22.
You can also message Dyfed-Powys Police via their social media page at https://www.facebook.com/DPPolice.