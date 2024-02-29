News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Missing teenage girl, 17, last seen seven days ago has links to Blackpool

Missing teenage girl, 17, last seen seven days ago has links to Blackpool
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Grace has been missing from Newtown since February 22.

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 10ns tall, of slim build, with dyed blonde shoulder-length hair.

Grace has been missing from Newtown since February 22 (Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police)Grace has been missing from Newtown since February 22 (Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police)
Grace has been missing from Newtown since February 22 (Credit: Dyfed-Powys Police)

She has links to Blackpool and Manchester.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you have seen or spoken with Grace, please let us know.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 or report it online HERE quoting reference number 329 of February 22.

You can also message Dyfed-Powys Police via their social media page at https://www.facebook.com/DPPolice.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireLancashire PoliceMissing People