Missing teenage girl, 15, last seen near Coral Island in Blackpool
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Blackpool.
Shay Iles was last seen near Coral Island yesterday evening (Monday, December 13), police said.
The 15-year-old is described as mixed race, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur sleeves and hood, dark coloured jeans and black trainers with a white sole.
Shay has links to Manchester, Liverpool and London.
Anyone with information about Shay's whereabouts can call 101, quoting log number 1475 of December 13.
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.