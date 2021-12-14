Missing teenage girl, 15, last seen near Coral Island in Blackpool

Shay Iles was last seen near Coral Island yesterday evening (Monday, December 13), police said.

The 15-year-old is described as mixed race, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with fur sleeves and hood, dark coloured jeans and black trainers with a white sole.

Shay has links to Manchester, Liverpool and London.

Anyone with information about Shay's whereabouts can call 101, quoting log number 1475 of December 13.

