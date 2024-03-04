Missing teenage girl, 15, from York 'possibly took train to Blackpool'
Keira, from York, was last seen at home at around 1.30pm on Sunday.
Her concerned family reported her missing at 10.45pm after she failed to return and was no longer contactable by text or social media.
North Yorkshire Police said they believed the 15-year-old had "travelled by train to Blackpool."
Keira also has links in Preston, Bradford and Leeds.
Keira is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with long straight blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a khaki hooded top, black leggings and black Mallet shoes with gold heels.
If you see Keira or have any information about her whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 999 quoting reference number 12240039212.