A missing teenager who has links to Blackpool was last seen four weeks ago.

Peter was reported missing from the Nottingham city centre area after he was last seen at around 12.15pm on Monday, January 6.

He is described as approximately 6ft tall, of medium build with dark brown hair.

Peter was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey and black jacket with a navy blue hooded jacket underneath.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”

If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident number 413 of January 6.