An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Preston boy who was last ten days ago.

John Junior Carmichael, who also goes by the name JJ, was last seen on Lawson Street at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, August 13.

The 15-year-old was heading towards the railway station, police said.

Missing John Junior Carmichael has links to Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackburn and Cumbria | Lancashire Police

John is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with brown hair in a bowl cut style.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, a black t-shirt, navy Nike joggers and black Nike trainers.

John - who has links to Blackpool, Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackburn and Cumbria - may be in the company of a teenage boy or girl.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “For immediate sightings of John, please call 999.

“If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 1276 of August 13, 2024.”