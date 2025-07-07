A seven-year-old girl who went missing in Blackpool yesterday has been found “safe and well”, say police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police began a frantic search for missing Tilly after she disappeared from home at around 5.50pm on Sunday (July 6).

A public appeal was circulated by Lancashire Police to help find the youngster and members of the public joined the search around the resort’s streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force shared an update at 10pm confirming Tilly had been found “safe and well”.

Seven-year-old Tilly who went missing from home in Blackpool on Sunday has been found "safe and well", say police | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “How about some good news to end the weekend?

“Earlier this evening we asked for your help finding seven-year-old Tilly who was missing from Blackpool.

“Thankfully, Tilly has now been found and is safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. We really do appreciate it.”