Missing seven-year-old Blackpool girl found "safe and well" after disappearing at weekend

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
A seven-year-old girl who went missing in Blackpool yesterday has been found “safe and well”, say police.

Police began a frantic search for missing Tilly after she disappeared from home at around 5.50pm on Sunday (July 6).

A public appeal was circulated by Lancashire Police to help find the youngster and members of the public joined the search around the resort’s streets.

The force shared an update at 10pm confirming Tilly had been found “safe and well”.

A police spokesperson said: “How about some good news to end the weekend?

“Earlier this evening we asked for your help finding seven-year-old Tilly who was missing from Blackpool.

“Thankfully, Tilly has now been found and is safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. We really do appreciate it.”

