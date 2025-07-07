Missing seven-year-old Blackpool girl found "safe and well" after disappearing at weekend
Police began a frantic search for missing Tilly after she disappeared from home at around 5.50pm on Sunday (July 6).
A public appeal was circulated by Lancashire Police to help find the youngster and members of the public joined the search around the resort’s streets.
The force shared an update at 10pm confirming Tilly had been found “safe and well”.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “How about some good news to end the weekend?
“Earlier this evening we asked for your help finding seven-year-old Tilly who was missing from Blackpool.
“Thankfully, Tilly has now been found and is safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. We really do appreciate it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.