Jonathan Fletcher, who is missing from Preston, was last seen on Monday.

The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair and a moustache.

Jonathan Fletcher, who is missing from Preston, was last seen on March 18 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is believed to be wearing a khaki green thick coat, grey hooded jumper, grey joggers and black trainers.

Jonathan has links to Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool, and Accrington.

Lancashire Police said they are "concerned for his welfare" and urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.