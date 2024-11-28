Missing Preston man last spoken to 12 days ago wanted for breaching court bail

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A missing Preston man who was last spoken to 12 days ago is also wanted for breaching court bail.

Thomas Ellis was last heard from at around 3pm on November 16.

The 34-year-old is believed to have been in the Avenham Lane area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Thomas Ellis is wanted for breaching court bailThomas Ellis is wanted for breaching court bail
Thomas Ellis is wanted for breaching court bail | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with curly hair and a short beard.

Thomas - who is also wanted for breaching court bail - has links to Preston city centre, Blackpool and Cleveleys.

If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0920 of November 16.

Related topics:PrestonLancashireBlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice