Missing Preston man last spoken to 12 days ago wanted for breaching court bail
A missing Preston man who was last spoken to 12 days ago is also wanted for breaching court bail.
Thomas Ellis was last heard from at around 3pm on November 16.
The 34-year-old is believed to have been in the Avenham Lane area.
He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with curly hair and a short beard.
Thomas - who is also wanted for breaching court bail - has links to Preston city centre, Blackpool and Cleveleys.
If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0920 of November 16.