Amanda O’Brien was reported missing from her home in Eccles, Manchester.

Police believed she may have travelled to Blackpool and said they were “really concerned for Amanda’s welfare”.

A public appeal for information was launched and anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to come forward.

On Sunday evening (June 25), officers confirmed the 38-year-old had been found following the appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You may remember our recent post about missing Amanda.

“We can now confirm she has been located.