Missing Manchester woman who police believed may have travelled to Blackpool found following public appeal
A missing woman who police believed may have travelled to Blackpool has been found following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST
Amanda O’Brien was reported missing from her home in Eccles, Manchester.
Police believed she may have travelled to Blackpool and said they were “really concerned for Amanda’s welfare”.
A public appeal for information was launched and anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to come forward.
On Sunday evening (June 25), officers confirmed the 38-year-old had been found following the appeal.