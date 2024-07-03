Missing man last seen near Royal Preston Hospital 11 days ago has links to Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 18:08 BST
A missing man who was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital 11 days ago has links to Blackpool.

Michael Tomlinson was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday, June 22.

Officers say enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 46-year-old, but they have now launched a public appeal.

Michael is 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and a dark full beard.

Missing Michael Tomlinson was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital on June 22 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Missing Michael Tomlinson was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital on June 22 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Missing Michael Tomlinson was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital on June 22 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last seen wearing grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with a green tick, black and grey joggers which may be ripped, a grey top with white writing, a grey hoodie, a black baseball cap with a Yankee sign and a large black and red rucksack.

Michael also walks using a crutch.

He has links to Preston, Blackpool and Nottingham.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.

