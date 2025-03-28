Missing man, 55, last seen nine days ago ‘may have travelled to Blackpool’
Mark Hayward, 55, is often based in the Keswick area.
He was last seen in Grasmere at White Moss on March 19 - the picture accompanying this appeal was taken of Mark that day.
Officers believe he “may have travelled to Blackpool,” but he also has links to Kendal and the South Lakes area.
A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “Officers are concerned for Mark’s welfare and are encouraging anyone who sees him or has knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.”
Mark is of a stocky build with long, curly ginger hair.
He often stays in the Keswick area and “frequently sleeps rough near shops.”
He has difficulty with his mobility and may be in possession of a black fold-up trolley with various possessions.
Anyone with information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police by calling 101.
