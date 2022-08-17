Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).

On Tuesday (August 16), officers believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and launched a renewed appeal to find her.

But shortly after midnight on Wednesday (August 17), police confirmed she had been found.

We are pleased to confirm she has now been located,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Many thanks for sharing.”