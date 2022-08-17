News you can trust since 1873
Missing Leyland girl Milly Wareing found by Lancashire Police after five day search

A missing 15-year-old girl from Leyland was found by police following a five day search.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:13 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:14 am

An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).

On Tuesday (August 16), officers believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and launched a renewed appeal to find her.

But shortly after midnight on Wednesday (August 17), police confirmed she had been found.

We are pleased to confirm she has now been located,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Many thanks for sharing.”

