Missing Leyland girl Milly Wareing found by Lancashire Police after five day search
A missing 15-year-old girl from Leyland was found by police following a five day search.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:13 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:14 am
An urgent appeal was launched to find Milly Wareing after she was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday (August 12).
On Tuesday (August 16), officers believed the 15-year-old was in Blackpool and launched a renewed appeal to find her.
But shortly after midnight on Wednesday (August 17), police confirmed she had been found.
Most Popular
-
1
New St Annes wind sports centre was built without planning permission due to 'miscommunication', says Fylde Council
-
2
Revealed: These are the five most dangerous roads in Blackpool according to our readers
-
3
Former Pop Idol contestant Darius Danesh dies aged 41
-
4
Police issue image of a man seen with missing Leyland girl, 15, in Blackpool today
-
5
Blackpool Magistrates Court: Latest round-up of the cases heard as of Monday, August 15, 2022
We are pleased to confirm she has now been located,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Read More
Read MoreCCTV image released of man as police investigate residential burglary in Layton ...