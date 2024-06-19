Missing Lancashire teen in Tenerife Jay Slater is related to Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle
The missing Lancashire teen in Tenerife is related to a Coronation Street star.
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – told the Manchester Evening News (MEN) that Mr Slater had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.
She said she had received a call from Mr Slater at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.
Mr Slater’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.
Lucy said that one of the people Mr Slater had met had driven them back to his apartment in a hire car and the missing man had not realised how far away it was.
“He’s ended up out in the middle of nowhere. Jay was obviously thinking he would be able to get home from there,” she said.
“But then in the morning he’s set off walking, using his Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of mountains with nothing around.”
It comes as Jay’s link to former Coronation Street actress Vicky Entwhistle was uncovered, with the teenager named as Entwhistle’s godmother’s grandson.
Entwhistle, who played Janice Battersby, said: “My godmother’s grandson has gone missing. His mother has flown out to join the police search. I hope to God they find him. Please pray for him.”
