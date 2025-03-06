Missing Huyton man with links to Blackpool last seen three days ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Merseyside Police are conducting "extensive enquiries" to locate a missing man who has links to Blackpool.

Adam Mathew Thomas, from Huyton, has been missing from home since Monday.

The 29-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with a heavy build and short black hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Missing Adam Mathew Thomas has links to BlackpoolMissing Adam Mathew Thomas has links to Blackpool
Missing Adam Mathew Thomas has links to Blackpool | Merseyside Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He was last seen wearing a black coat over a navy top, black pants, and black trainers with white soles.

Adam is known to have connections to Blackpool, Liverpool, Kirkby and Huyton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or online HERE.

Related topics:BlackpoolMerseyside PoliceLiverpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice