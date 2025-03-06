Merseyside Police are conducting "extensive enquiries" to locate a missing man who has links to Blackpool.

Adam Mathew Thomas, from Huyton, has been missing from home since Monday.

The 29-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with a heavy build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat over a navy top, black pants, and black trainers with white soles.

Adam is known to have connections to Blackpool, Liverpool, Kirkby and Huyton.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or online HERE.