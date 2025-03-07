Missing girl, 17, last seen two days ago has links to Blackpool and Preston
Sophie was last seen on Tulketh Road in Preston at around 5.55pm on March 5.
The 17-year-old was last seen wearing black leggings, a shiny black puffer parker coat and white Nike trainers.
She was also carrying a brown cross-body bag and wearing black-framed glasses.
Sophie is described as 5ft 2in tall, with long, brown, straight hair and brown eyes.
She has links to Blackpool, Preston and Leeds.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Sophie was reported missing to us, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help.
“For immediate sightings, call 999.
“If you have information that could help us find Sophie, please call 101 and quote log 1375 of March 5.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.