A public appeal has been launched to find a missing 17-year-old girl who has links to Blackpool and Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie was last seen on Tulketh Road in Preston at around 5.55pm on March 5.

The 17-year-old was last seen wearing black leggings, a shiny black puffer parker coat and white Nike trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public appeal has been launched to find Sophie | Lancashire Police

She was also carrying a brown cross-body bag and wearing black-framed glasses.

Sophie is described as 5ft 2in tall, with long, brown, straight hair and brown eyes.

She has links to Blackpool, Preston and Leeds.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Sophie was reported missing to us, enquiries have been ongoing offline, but we are now asking for your help.

“For immediate sightings, call 999.

“If you have information that could help us find Sophie, please call 101 and quote log 1375 of March 5.