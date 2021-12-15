Missing girl, 16, from Blackpool found

Dannii Daniels, 16, from Blackpool, was reported missing on Thursday (December 9).

Police launched a public appeal to find her on Tuesday (December 14) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have now confirmed she was found on Wednesday (December 15).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Yesterday we issued an appeal for Dannii, 16, missing from Blackpool.

"Thankfully she was found earlier today (Wednesday, December 15).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find her."

