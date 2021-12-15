Missing girl, 16, from Blackpool found
A missing 16-year-old girl from Blackpool was found following a public appeal.
Dannii Daniels, 16, from Blackpool, was reported missing on Thursday (December 9).
Police launched a public appeal to find her on Tuesday (December 14) and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers have now confirmed she was found on Wednesday (December 15).
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Yesterday we issued an appeal for Dannii, 16, missing from Blackpool.
"Thankfully she was found earlier today (Wednesday, December 15).
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals to find her."
Read More
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.