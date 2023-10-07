News you can trust since 1873
Missing four-year-old boy from Blackpool found after Lancashire Police launch public appeal

A missing four-year-old boy from Blackpool has been found following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
Gerald, 4, was reported missing in Blackpool.

Police said they were doing everything they could to find him and launched a public appeal for information on Saturday (October 7).

Later that same day, officers confirmed Gerald had been found “safe and well.”

“Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.