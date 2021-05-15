Missing Fleetwood woman taken to hospital after sea rescue

Sea rescue teams were called into action shortly after 2am to help search for a missing woman last seen on the Esplanade in Fleetwood at around 10pm.

Police were alerted to her vulnerable state and coastguard teams from Fleetwood and Knott-End swiftly launched their rescue boats to help find her.

A four-hour search covered the coast from Rossall Point to Fleetwood Nature Reserve but their efforts were hindered by the darkness of the early hours.

Sea rescue teams were called into action shortly after 2am this morning (Saturday, May 15) to help search for a missing woman who was found hours later on the sands at Knott End. Pic: HM Coastguard Fleetwood

But as daylight broke, the coastguard spotted "something" on the far bank of the River Wyre in Knott-End.

Lifeboat crews from Fleetwood investigated and found that it was the missing woman washed up on the sands.

She was pulled aboard and brought to shore in Fleetwood where she was handed to paramedics who gave her emergency treatment and took her to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: "We requested RNLI Fleetwood to launch and investigate and on approach it was evident that this was the missing person.

"The RNLI crew helped the casualty onboard and we greeted them on the shore to assist the casualty to the awaiting North West Ambulance Service who treated the casualty on scene before transferring to hospital.

"A well coordinated search and great team work from all involved resulted in a positive outcome."

One of the woman's close friends told the Gazette that it is believed she had been in the water for seven hours before her rescue.

She said: "She's stable now and they are warming her up, giving her fluids and doing everything they can, but she isn't critical anymore, thank God.

"Someone was definitely watching over her last night that's for sure. I was just so grateful for the lifeboats, police and ambulance that helped us all through the night till she was recovered from the water."

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

It helps to talk. Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are waiting for your call, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected]

