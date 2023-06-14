Gareth Smith was reported missing after he was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area at around 9.55am on Wednesday (June 14).

Police said they were growing concerned for the 42-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

At around 7pm, officers confirmed he was found “safe and well”.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Earlier we asked for your help finding missing Gareth from Fleetwood.

“Just to update you, Gareth has been found safe and well.