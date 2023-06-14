News you can trust since 1873
Missing Fleetwood man found ‘safe and well’ after public appeal launched by police

A missing man who was reported missing in Fleetwood was found following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:13 BST

Gareth Smith was reported missing after he was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area at around 9.55am on Wednesday (June 14).

Police said they were growing concerned for the 42-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal for information.

At around 7pm, officers confirmed he was found “safe and well”.

A missing man from Fleetwood was found following a public appealA missing man from Fleetwood was found following a public appeal
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Earlier we asked for your help finding missing Gareth from Fleetwood.

“Just to update you, Gareth has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal.”

