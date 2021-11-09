Missing Blackpool teen found 'safe and well' in Liverpool

Shaytoyia Doherty-Moor was reported missing after she was last seen in the resort at around 3.20pm on Sunday (November 7).

Police said the 16-year-old's disappearance was "very concerning" and launched an urgent appeal to find her on Monday (November 8).

Today (Tuesday, November 9), officers confirmed Shaytoyia was found "safe and well" in Liverpool on Monday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaytoyia Doherty-Moor was found "safe and well" in Liverpool

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information leading to her whereabouts," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.