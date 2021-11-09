Missing Blackpool teen found 'safe and well' in Liverpool
A teenager who was reported missing in Blackpool was found "safe and well" in Liverpool.
Shaytoyia Doherty-Moor was reported missing after she was last seen in the resort at around 3.20pm on Sunday (November 7).
Police said the 16-year-old's disappearance was "very concerning" and launched an urgent appeal to find her on Monday (November 8).
Today (Tuesday, November 9), officers confirmed Shaytoyia was found "safe and well" in Liverpool on Monday night.
"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information leading to her whereabouts," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
