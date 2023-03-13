Keith Barr was reported missing after last seen in the Clifton Drive North area at around 10.30am on Monday, March 13.

Police said they were “really concerned for his welfare” and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in an update posted at 10.50pm, officers confirmed Keith had been found.

A missing Blackpool man was found following a public appeal for information

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Good News. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Keith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad