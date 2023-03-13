News you can trust since 1873
Missing Blackpool man found following public appeal

A missing Blackpool man has been found after Lancashire Police launched a public appeal for information.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Mar 2023, 19:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT

Keith Barr was reported missing after last seen in the Clifton Drive North area at around 10.30am on Monday, March 13.

Police said they were “really concerned for his welfare” and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

But in an update posted at 10.50pm, officers confirmed Keith had been found.

A missing Blackpool man was found following a public appeal for information
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Good News. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Keith.

“We can now confirm he has been found.”