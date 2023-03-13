Missing Blackpool man found following public appeal
A missing Blackpool man has been found after Lancashire Police launched a public appeal for information.
Keith Barr was reported missing after last seen in the Clifton Drive North area at around 10.30am on Monday, March 13.
Police said they were “really concerned for his welfare” and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
But in an update posted at 10.50pm, officers confirmed Keith had been found.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Good News. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Keith.
“We can now confirm he has been found.”