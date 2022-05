An urgent search was launched to find David Parker after he was reported missing from his home address in Blackpool on April 30.

Police were growing extremely concerned for the 82-year-old’s welfare and urged anyone with information to come forward.

On Wednesday (April 4), officers confirmed David had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Further to our previous posts regarding missing David Parker, we can confirm he has now been found safe and well,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”