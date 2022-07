George Dempsey went missing after he was last seen in the Kincraig Road area at around 11.45am on Wednesday (July 6).

Police said they were becoming “extremely concerned” for the 77-year-old’s welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find him.

Following their appeal, officers confirmed George had been found “safe and well” on Friday morning (July 8).

“Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.