Missing Blackpool girl, 15, last seen three days ago in Whitegate Drive area of resort

A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing girl who was last seen in Blackpool three days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 12:37 GMT
Tegan Stringer was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area at around 5.15pm on Wednesday (November 1).

The 15-year-old is from Blackpool and is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with light-brown hair, tied back in a low ponytail.

She was wearing grey flared pants, a grey jumper and black bubble jacket at the time of her disappearance.

Tegan Stringer was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool on November 1 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Tegan Stringer was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool on November 1 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“If you have seen Tegan, or know where she is, please come forward with information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email forcecontrolr[email protected], quoting log number 1372 of November 1.