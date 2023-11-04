Missing Blackpool girl, 15, last seen three days ago in Whitegate Drive area of resort
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tegan Stringer was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area at around 5.15pm on Wednesday (November 1).
The 15-year-old is from Blackpool and is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with light-brown hair, tied back in a low ponytail.
She was wearing grey flared pants, a grey jumper and black bubble jacket at the time of her disappearance.
“If you have seen Tegan, or know where she is, please come forward with information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email forcecontrolr[email protected], quoting log number 1372 of November 1.