A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing girl who was last seen in Blackpool three days ago.

Tegan Stringer was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area at around 5.15pm on Wednesday (November 1).

The 15-year-old is from Blackpool and is described as white, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with light-brown hair, tied back in a low ponytail.

She was wearing grey flared pants, a grey jumper and black bubble jacket at the time of her disappearance.

Tegan Stringer was last seen in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool on November 1 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“If you have seen Tegan, or know where she is, please come forward with information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.