Missing Barrow woman Anita Dean last seen four days ago may have travelled to St Annes
Anita Dean has been missing from the Maylands Grove area in Barrow since March 7.
Cumbria Police believe she may have travelled to the St Annes area.
The 56-year-old is described as being around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short grey/brown hair.
Anita may be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans with calf length black boots. She usually carried a grey shoulder bag.
Anyone who has seen Anita or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.
If Anita sees this appeal herself, she is urged to get in touch on the same number.