Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anita Dean has been missing from the Maylands Grove area in Barrow since March 7.

Cumbria Police believe she may have travelled to the St Annes area.

Missing Barrow woman Anita Dean may have travelled to St Annes (Credit: Cumbria Police)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 56-year-old is described as being around 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, with short grey/brown hair.

Anita may be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans with calf length black boots. She usually carried a grey shoulder bag.

Anyone who has seen Anita or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.