Missing Barrow man who was last seen seven days ago has links to Blackpool
Gary Valentine was last seen on July 29.
Cumbria Police said they were “concerned for his welfare” and are encouraged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
Gary is described as white, of slim build and usually wears glasses and a beanie hat.
The 44-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket and black waterproof trousers.
Gary - who has a distinctive tattoo of a poppy on his hand - has links to the Blackpool and Wigan.
If you see Gary or have any information that may help police, call 101 or report it online at at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it.
