Missing Aldershot man last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital has links to Lancashire
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a “vulnerable” missing man from Aldershot who has links to Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:50 pm
Jack Morgan was last seen leaving Frimley Park Hospital at around 10am on Tuesday (March 8).
The 33-year-old is described as white, of slim build and around 6ft 1ins tall.
Jack, who links to Lancashire, was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a hoodie.
A spokesman for Surrey Police said: “Jack is vulnerable and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,”