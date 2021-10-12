Missing 90-year-old man from Thornton-Cleveleys area found

Colin Brindle was reported missing after he was last seen in his home in the Thornton-Cleveleys area at around 10.15am on Tuesday (October 12).

Police said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for his welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find him.

Officers have since confirmed the 90-year-old was found and returned to his family.

What should you do if you are worried about someone and can't find them?

You don't have to wait 24 hours before you report someone missing.

As soon as you can't find the person and you are worried for their safety and welfare, you can report them missing to the police.

It's important that you share all of your concerns with the police. The earlier the police know about someone, the sooner they can start searching.

How do I report my loved one missing to the police?

- Go to your local police station

- Call 101

- If the missing person is a child, or you believe them to be at serious risk of harm, always dial 999

You can find out more by visiting the Missing People website by clicking HERE.