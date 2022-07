Michael Hayes was reported missing from his home in St Annes on Wednesday (July 21).

Lancashire Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned about him” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

In an update posted at around 10.50pm the same day, the force confirmed the 77-year-old had been found safe.

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.