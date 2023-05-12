Missing 74-year-old Warton man found after public appeal launched by police
A missing man who was last seen in Warton was found by police following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th May 2023, 19:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 10:02 BST
Joseph Knott was reported missing after he was last seen in the village at approximately 5.15pm on Friday (May 12).
Police said they were “really concerned” for the 74-year-old's welfare and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
Following the public appeal, officers at 8.13pm confirmed Joseph had been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.