An urgent appeal was launched to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Preesall who had not been seen for four days.

Ebony was reported missing after she was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town on Thursday morning (October 12).

Officers said they were concerned for the 14-year-old's welfare and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Police on Monday (October 16) confirmed that Ebony had been found following the public appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Earlier we asked for your help finding missing 14-year-old Ebony.

“To update you, Ebony has been found safe and well.