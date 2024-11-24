Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Thornton has links to Blackpool, Burnley and Birmingham

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage girl, 14, who has last seen in Thornton.

Farrah was last seen in Thornton at around 5.35pm on Saturday, November 23.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 2in tall, with olive skin, brown eyes and and long black hair with blonde highlights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This is Farrah. She’s missing from home and police are concerned about her.This is Farrah. She’s missing from home and police are concerned about her.
This is Farrah. She’s missing from home and police are concerned about her. | Lancashire Police

Farrah - who has links to Blackpool, Burnley and Birmingham - also has a “distinctive lip and tongue piercing”.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

She was wearing a grey waterproof puffer jacket, white leggings and black trainers at the time of her disappearance.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Farrah.

If you have any other information that can help police find Farrah, call 101 quoting log number 1117 of November 23.

Related topics:BlackpoolThorntonBurnleyBirminghamLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice