Lily Mellor was reported missing after she was last seen in Blackpool on Wednesday afternoon (July 20).

Police, who believed the 13-year-old was still in the resort, said they were “really worried about her”.

An appeal was launched and anyone with information was urged to come forward.

But in an update at 10.10pm, police confirmed Lily had been found safe.