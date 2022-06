Kaitlyn Lawson was reported missing after she was last seen at Coral Island between 11am and 11.30am on Tuesday (June 21).

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for the 11-year-old’s welfare and launched a public appeal to find her.

In an update posted at 7.15pm, officers confirmed Kaitlyn had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A missing girl who was last seen in Blackpool was found by police following a public appeal