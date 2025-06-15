A critically acclaimed James Bond concert is coming to Blackpool - with a license to thrill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the spectacular will be hosted by Miss Moneypenny herself, actress Caroline Bliss, who played the role in two of blockbuster films.

The concert will feature all the most popular songs from the famous franchise, such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die and Nobody Does It Better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acclaimed James Bond concert os coming to Blackpool | Third party

Formed in 2004, Q The Music became the world’s first dedicated tribute to the legendary music of 007, performing The James Bond Concert Spectacular all over the world.

To enhance this captivating evening of musical entertainment, Caroline Bliss will guide audiences through the performance, whilst also sharing delightful anecdotes and memories from her time working on The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill.

The top class singers performing in the Blackpool leg of the tour have yet to be confirmed.

Bringing the music of this legendary series to life once more, director Warren Ringham said: “We are really excited to be embarking on our biggest ever tour - one that will see us travelling to every corner of England, Scotland and Wales.”

The concert comes to Blackpool Opera House on Sunday July 13.

For ticket details, visit: https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/james-bond-concert-spectacular/