The search is on to find Miss Blackpool 2025.

Angels Elite Models in Blackpool have announced the venue and date as the prestigious ceremony enters its 71st year.

The event was organised by owner of Angels Elite Models and organiser of Miss Blackpool is Karen Jean Cookson who has modelled since the age of 14 for top bridal designer Ian Stuart and travelled the world doing international shows including shows on the QE2.

Miss Blackpool 2024 - Tabitha Bennett.

It will take place on Friday, October 17, at Ribby Hall.

Contestants need to be aged between 17 - 35 and available on Sunday, October 12 for a rehearsal of the opening scene and photo call.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Miss Blackpool is more than a competition – it’s about confidence, style, and amazing opportunities.

“Don’t miss your chance to shine! And be part of Blackpool’s History.”

Tickets for the grand final will be priced at £15.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next Miss Blackpool, and follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Tabitha Bennet, you can enter by sending a photo of yourself via email: [email protected].

Please note the deadline for entry is the end of August.