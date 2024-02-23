Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A loggerhead turtle, rescued by British Marine Divers almost a fortnight ago, is making waves of progress thanks to the care of the team at SEA LIFE Blackpool.

Nazaré – named after the Portuguese wave – really has had luck on her side as this is the second time in less than a year the turtle has been rescued.

SEA LIFE Blackpool

The stunning sea creature first became stranded off the coast of France in April last year where she was discovered with numerous wounds to her limbs and neck.

Having been rescued and lovingly rehabilitated by a French Aquarium, Nazaré was fitted with a satellite tag and released two months later.

However, in February this year, she was discovered by members of the public washed up on Walney Island in Cumbria, covered in algae and cuts and showing very little sign of life.

Having received a call from a member of the public, British Marine Life Divers Rescue contacted SEA LIFE Blackpool who were able to take her into their expert care to give her the best chance of recovery.

The team also discovered that the satellite tag had stopped transmitting around December last year, meaning Nazaré’s location would have been unknown.

The Marine Conservation Society said the algae on her body suggested the turtle had become comatose due to the cold water.

Hailing from warmer waters, loggerhead turtles can be taken off course by storms when following warm Atlantic currents.

Loggerhead turtles are the most northerly nesting of all sea turtles.

Sarah Neill, Area Co-ordinator for Cumbria at British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said: “This turtle was very lucky to have been found and rescued when she was as the majority who are washed up in these circumstances sadly would not live.

"If they become ill, injured or weak, they can easily get swept up into the north Atlantic currents which will lead them into cold waters and anything colder than 15C results in them being unable to feed.”

Thanks to the around-the-clock expert care by aquarists at SEA LIFE Blackpool, Nazare is making great progress in the first stage of her rehabilitation.

Scott Blacker Curator at SEA LIFE Blackpool added: “Nazaré was in an extremely delicate position when she came to SEA LIFE Blackpool but thanks to specialist expert care from our animal care team, she is making significant steps forward.

“Whilst Nazaré is doing well, she still has a long way to go in her journey back to full health and her next step on her road to recovery."