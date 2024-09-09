Employment minister Alison McGovern was in Blackpool today to discuss how the Government can help get people into work - with the resort currently having one of the highest unemployment levels in the country.

Ms McGovern paid a visit to Blackpool’s Jobcentre on Corporation Street to speak with staff and customers about the challenges of the local labour market and how the Government has a new approach.

Currently, one in four people in Blackpool claim out of work benefits – one of the highest in the country.

Earlier this year new research by Make My Blinds found that Blackpool had a 5.2 percent unemployment rate – the ninth highest in England.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Blackpool's employment rate was lower than across the North West as a whole in the year ending December 2023.

However, the minister was keen to talk-up Blackpool and explain how, by supporting Job Centres and transforming a soul-destroying’box-ticking’ culture, a new approach could help.

She told the Gazette: “I think Blackpool is in a difficult situation with regards to employment, we have a lot of people out of work, and particularly a lot of people out of work because they’re not well.

“However, Blackpool is a fantastic place, there’s so much opportunity here, whether it is the fun that people have, or exciting things like the arts and culture scene, there are so many opportunities here.

“What we’ve got to do is bring those opportunities to make sure that people can get them. And that’s where the Job Centre comes in.

“At the moment the Job Centres are an unloved public service, no one wants to come here and that’s because there is too much of a tick-box culture, we have pointless ten minute appointments.

“What we want to do is change that, reform it to make sure people can get real help here.

“Whether that is if someone with a health condition, knowing they can get support for their health as well as support for a new job that make them feel better, or helping young people.

“Too many people in Blackpool haven’t had a good start in life, and if we can help them get a good job, that can set you up for life.”

Blackpool South MP Chris Webb said: “I’m delighted Alison came here today to see the issues we have here in Blackpool.

“We have a wonderful Job Centre here with staff who go above and beyond day after day.

“I know that becuase I had to come here when I lost my job in February and they’re suberb - but they need a bit of extra help.

“They need to know the Government is on their side to give them the resources they need. to help so many people across this town.

“And that’s what Alison has given us today and i’m looking forward to working with her.”